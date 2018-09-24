DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $50 Million Scrubber Financing

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 24, 2018 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT") announced that it has secured commitment to a $50 million financing for its earlier publicized scrubber retrofit project, subject to final documentation. The financing is structured through an increase of the existing $300 million secured credit facility entered into in the second quarter of 2017. The increased facility will bear the same interest rate equal to Libor + 2.40%. The increased facility is available immediately and will have quarterly repayments of $2.5 million commencing second quarter 2020, aligned with the implementation of IMO2020 and expected economic benefits. Other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

All seven banks in the existing facility, participated in the increased facility: Nordea, ABN Amro, Danish Ship Finance, DNB, ING, SEB and Swedbank.

The co-CEOs Svein Moxnes Harfjeld and Trygve P. Munthe said: "We are very pleased with the solid support from our banking universe in financing this attractive investment for DHT. We have obtained competitive terms with a structure tailored to the execution of the project."

ABOUT DHT HOLDINGS, INC.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company operating a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC and Aframax segments.

