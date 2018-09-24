Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP) and $0.5313 per unit on the Partnership's Series B preferred units (NYSE:TGP) for the period from July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018. The cash distributions are payable on October 15, 2018 to all unitholders of record as at September 28, 2018.



About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including seven newbuildings), 29 LPG/Multigas carriers and four conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

