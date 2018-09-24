Edmonton School Hosts National Launch of MADD Canada's New Anti-Impaired Driving Program

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who take the risk of driving after drinking or doing drugs, there could well be no tomorrow. That is the hard-hitting and emotional message delivered in MADD Canada's latest School Assembly Program.



The program, titled No Tomorrow, educates students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks and consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

No Tomorrow will have its national launch at Westmount School in Edmonton on Wednesday. Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 9 a.m. Location: Westmount School, 11125 – 131 Street, Edmonton, AB Guests: Amanda Sawatzky, Allstate Canada Agency Manager Stephanie Theede, Vice President, Human Resources, RTL-Westcan Group of Companies Patricia Hynes-Coates, MADD Canada National President

No Tomorrow tells the story of bandmates Marcus, Corey, Trevor and Lee. After winning a contest to record a demo, they get an incredible chance to audition for a music school. Before their audition, Trevor has a few drinks. He is affected more than he thinks, and makes mistakes during the audition. Marcus is offered a spot at the school right away, and Corey and Lee are given an opportunity to re-apply next year. But Trevor, who was obviously impaired during the audition, is not offered a spot or chance to re-apply. The school has a zero tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs. Trevor storms off to the car. Marcus tries unsuccessfully to take the keys. Realizing he can't stop Trevor from driving away, Marcus jumps in the car. What happens next changes all of their lives forever.



This fictional story is followed by powerful interviews with real-life victims who talk about their loved ones who were killed or seriously and permanently injured in impaired driving crashes.

For more information, or to check out a clip from No Tomorrow, please visit https://madd.ca/pages/programs/youth-services/school-programs/no-tomorrow/.

To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview with a MADD Canada spokesperson, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240.