BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Consumer Conference & Beauty Forum

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will be participating at the 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Consumer Conference & Beauty Forum. The Company's management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 27, 2018. The conference will be held at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California.



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 201 casual dining restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ's Pizza & Grill® and BJ's Grill® brand names. BJ's Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep-dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ's experience. All restaurants feature BJ's critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company's Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third party craft brewers. The Company's restaurants are located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ's Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or bjri@jcir.com.