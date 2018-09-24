Kenshoo Announces Support of Apple Search Ads

San Francisco, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenshoo ( www.Kenshoo.com ), a global leader in marketing technology, today announced it has become an Apple Search Ads Authorized Reseller, adding support for Apple Search Ads to the Kenshoo Marketing Platform.

Apple Search Ads helps marketers with app discovery by offering them the opportunity to promote their app at the top of relevant search results on the App Store in select markets across North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, including the U.S., Japan and UK.

The new offering delivers the full power of Kenshoo to manage Apple Search Ads, including account creation, keyword discovery, campaign management, tracking and reporting. Apple Search Ads' tools to efficiently drive app downloads combined with Kenshoo's deep expertise in search marketing delivers the next level of performance for mobile app marketers.

With support for a variety of premium publishers in addition to Apple Search Ads, advertisers can now manage all their mobile app ad campaigns in one place, at scale, saving time and making the best business decisions using cross-publisher data. From discovery, to stores, to retention and beyond, Kenshoo provides all-in-one technology to help mobile app marketers engage the right users in the locations and moments that matter and retain them for the long term. Kenshoo enables Apple Search Ads advertisers to scale and optimize campaigns toward custom in-app actions to engage app users, proven to boost the lifetime value (LTV) of app users by continuing to drive app engagement over time, ensuring user retention.

"We're humbled in having the opportunity to forge this relationship, recognizing Kenshoo as a driver of advertising innovation, with the presence and proven capabilities to help mobile app marketers capitalize on this historic opportunity with Apple Search Ads," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, CEO, Kenshoo. "Kenshoo's marketing platform ensures marketers have the best-in-class solution for decisioning, optimizing and automating their mobile app campaigns."

About Kenshoo

Kenshoo is the leading technology platform for brands looking to plan and activate effective marketing across the most-engaging digital channels. Kenshoo offers the only marketing solution that provides data-driven insights and optimization technology to help make informed decisions and scale performance across Google, Facebook, Bing, Pinterest, Snapchat, Instagram, Amazon, Apple Search Ads, Yahoo, Yandex, Yahoo Japan, and Baidu. Kenshoo's machine-learning algorithms and cutting-edge AI enable companies to predict and keep in-step with the ever-changing consumer journey. With 27 international locations and backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital and Bain Capital Ventures, Kenshoo generates over $350 billion in annualized revenue for the world's top brands. Please visit Kenshoo.com for more information.

