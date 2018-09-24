RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 5394498#.

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan's website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at June 30, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 267 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 42 million square feet.

