SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZN

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Zion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Zion securities between March 12, 2018 through July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased Zion securities between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until October 8, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Zion operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. Zion currently holds one active petroleum exploration license in Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License, comprising approximately 99,000 acres.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (ii) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the SEC, informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. Zion advised investors that its "response to the subpoena will necessarily entail significant costs and management's attention".

On this news, the price of Zion common stock fell $0.44, or 11%, to close at $3.56 on July 12, 2018.

