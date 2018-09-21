CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, COCP, ABBV and SKX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Allegations: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Allegations: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



