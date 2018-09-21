The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY, PM and QRTEA

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Rockwell Medical, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for the drug Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in the first quarter 2018 10-Q are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Defendant Chioini withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of the Board; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

According to the complaint, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Helios' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris' much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

According to the complaint, Qurate allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

