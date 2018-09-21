Advanced Bifurcation Systems Granted Four Additional Patents

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Bifurcation Systems ("ABS" or the "Company"), a clinical stage medical device company developing an innovative stenting platform which overcomes the limitations of current approaches for the treatment of bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasties, today announced that the Company has been granted four additional patents, three in the U.S. and one in Europe.



Mr. Charles Laverty, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Bifurcation Systems commented, "We have extended our broad patent portfolio to 40 patents globally and have unique claims and protection of our intellectual property in the U.S., Europe, Canada, China and Australia. We have made a concerted effort to protect our innovative technology and have a number of pending patents as well as opportunities for additional ones globally."

About Advanced Birfurcation Systems

