Samuel Rehm Joins Enhanced Resource Centers as Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced Resource Centers (ERC), an international business process outsourcing (BPO) and a full service, end-to-end provider for every aspect of the customer lifecycle, announced today that Samuel Rehm has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



As CFO, Rehm will work closely with the finance team to take on the next phase of ERC's growth. Rehm will also focus on production efficiency, potential strategic acquisitions, cost savings, and overall global growth.

Rehm comes to ERC after eight years as the CFO of Faneuil, a transportation, healthcare, utilities, government, and commercial BPO. Prior to his role at Faneuil, Rehm held senior level positions at STC Inc., Draper Holdings, Bird's Eye Foods, and Delmarva Business Systems.

Commenting on the news, ERC CEO Marty Sarim stated, "We're excited to have Sam join our finance team. He's an industry veteran and his impressive track record as Faneuil's CFO speaks to the depth of his knowledge and abilities. This type of leadership will help to successfully transition ERC into a new phase of growth."

ERC is a global BPO provider delivering end-to-end customer engagement driven by relationships, resources, and results. Our extensive client list includes more than 20 Fortune 500 companies. ERC is committed to providing an unparalleled customer experience with the quality control, business intelligence, and overall performance every client deserves by connecting them to superior talent and technology in domestic, near-shore, and far-shore locations. For more information, visit www.ercbpo.com.

