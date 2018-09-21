Avante Logixx to add Chief People and Legal Affairs Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Goodman will join Avante as the Company's Chief People and Legal Affairs Officer effective October 2, 2018. Scott previously held roles at the TMX Group Inc. and Parmalat Canada. He is a people operations leader and lawyer with success across multiple industries designing and implementing effective people systems. He has a consistent history of building exceptional teams and delivering innovative human capital solutions to drive enterprise transformation and meet changing business needs. Scott earned his MBA from Royal Roads University and his LL.B. at The University of Western Ontario. He was called to the Ontario Bar in 2000.

"I am thrilled to join the Avante team at this exciting stage to help build on its success and enable an awesome culture that allows its people to do their best work in becoming the national leader in technology enabled security solutions." said Scott Goodman. Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante Logixx, added that "Bringing Scott on board in this critical role is an important step in executing our acquisitive growth strategy and strengthening our competitive advantage with investments in strong business and people systems."

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based provider of technology enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

