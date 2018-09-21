SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Independent Bank Corp. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. ("Blue Hills Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BHBK) stock prior to September 20, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Blue Hills Bancorp to Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Under the terms of the transaction, Blue Hills Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.2308 of an Independent share and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills Bancorp stock they own. Certain Blue Hills Bancorp directors and officers who own approximately 4.4% of the Company's outstanding shares have already agreed to tender their shares. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/blue-hills-bancorp-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Blue Hills Bancorp merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Blue Hills Bancorp breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Independent Bank Corp. is underpaying for Blue Hills Bancorp shares, thus unlawfully harming Blue Hills Bancorp shareholders.

