GOGL - Changes to the Board composition





Golden Ocean Group Limited ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that Ulrika Laurin and James O'Shaughnessy have in a board meeting after the AGM today been elected as new board members in the Company to fill vacancies on the Board.

Ulrika Laurin has been the Executive Chairman of ship-owning company Anglo-Atlantic Steamship Co. Ltd. and the Chairman of Laurin Shipping AB, an international ship-management company. She has served as the CFO of Anglo-Atlantic Steamship Co. Ltd. and as Commercial Manager of Laurin Maritime (UK) Ltd. Prior to that, she worked with fund manager Tufton Oceanic Ltd. and with management consultant Karlöf & Partners. She holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Stockholm School of Economics.

James O'Shaughnessy has been an Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Axis Capital Holdings Limited since March 26, 2012. Prior to that Mr. O'Shaughnessy has amongst other served as Chief Financial Officer in the Bermuda operations of Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings SA and as Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Scottish Re Group Ltd., and Chief Financial Officer of XL Re Ltd. at XL Group plc. Mr. O'Shaughnessy received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College, Cork, Ireland in the year 1981 to 1985 and is both a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland and an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of the UK. Mr. O'Shaughnessy earned a Master's Degree in Accounting from University College Dublin in the year 1985 to 1986.

September 21, 2018

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



