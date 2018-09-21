Huawei Unveils ITS Strategy & Solutions at 25th ITS World Congress

Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- At the 25th ITS World Congress, Huawei launched the world's first commercial C-V2X Roadside Unit (RSU) supporting LTE Uu and PC5 concurrence. Based on 3GPP R14 LTE-V2X technology, Huawei's RSU is a roadside network device which can support low-latency V2X data broadcasting, enabling intelligent traffic and automated driving. It aims at helping road operators, government transportation and public safety departments, industry and operator customers improve road traffic efficiency and road traffic safety.

As world's first, it successfully supports communication over Uu and PC5 interfaces to ensure safe communications. Wired and wireless access modes are used to flexibly connect road facilities such as signal controllers, facilitating project deployment. Huawei's RSU also supports Global Positioning System (GPS) and China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS). Owing to the RSU, the latency over PC5 is less than 20 ms, and supports 20 MHz bandwidth of the 5.9 GHz frequency band, the frequency band deployed by most countries for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).



In the plenary keynote presentation, Mr. Veni Shone, President of Huawei LTE and C-V2X product line and Vice Chairman, shared Huawei's views on Intelligent Transport System (ITS), particularly Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X): "After 20 years of developing the connecting vehicle, there are currently more than 100 million vehicles connected. Currently few road facilities are connected. We want to facilitate road digitalization by connecting more road facilities such as traffic lights, cameras, traffic signs, making roads and vehicles more interactive. Huawei sees the need for roads to be digitalized and connected in order to interact with vehicles and produce more valuable use cases. "



Over the past few years, Huawei has conducted several joint trials and participated in research projects along with carmakers in Europe and Asia aimed at improving the efficiency and reliability of communications between car to car as well as to the city transportation infrastructure using mobile broadband technology. Achieving the goal of fully connected traffic will involve teaching vehicles to communicate with each other and exchange data directly. Direct communication between vehicles provides information about what is happening in parts of an intersection not visible to the driver, around a building corner, or the driver's blind spots. Known as LTE-V2X (vehicle to everything), the technology makes it possible for cars to communicate with other vehicles and their surroundings using cellular connectivity. These scenarios, together with new applications derived from IoT, will generate an enormous amount of data that needs to be communicated back and forth at very low latencies. Unlocking the potential of this massive flow of data will lead to the creation of innovative new services and applications which will ultimately lead to smarter and more intelligent transportation infrastructure.



Mr. Shone also added: "It is not possible for one company or one organization to make this happen. In order for this ecosystem to truly thrive, it requires the efforts of all parties, from both ITS and ICT sectors as well as all related organizations and companies. Huawei welcomes partners to join our collaborative efforts and help bring intelligent transportation and connected vehicles to reality."





