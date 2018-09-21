Novo Resources Presenting at Denver Gold Forum 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") ((TSX-V: NVO, OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its President and Chairman, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, will be presenting at the Denver Gold Forum on Monday, September 24th at 9:15 am MT, 11:15 am ET at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Dr. Hennigh will be discussing the Company's exploration projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. A live feed of the presentation will be available at https://www.denvergold.org/company-webcast/xpl18/321

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

" Quinton Hennigh "

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.