FRO - 2018 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 10:00 ADT at the Hamilton Princess Hotel and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1) To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

2) To re-elect Georgina E. Sousa as a Director of the Company.

3) To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

4) To re-elect Robert Hvide Macleod as a Director of the Company.

5) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

6) That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000.00 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

September 21, 2018



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

