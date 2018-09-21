GOGL - 2018 Annual General Meeting





Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 21, 2018 at 09:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting.



In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To re-elect John Fredriksen as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect Ola Lorentzon as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect Gert-Jan van den Akker as a Director of the Company.

To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$7,500,000 divided into 150,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$10,000,000 divided into 200,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the authorisation of an additional 50,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

To reduce the share premium account of the Company to nil, and to credit the amount resulting from the reduction to the Company's Contributed Surplus account, with immediate effect.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$600,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Hamilton, Bermuda

September 21, 2018



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



