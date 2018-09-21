BlueLinx to Attend Zelman & Associates 2018 Housing Summit on September 27th in Boston

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that Susan O'Farrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Zelman & Associates 2018 Housing Summit on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at The InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. A copy of the presentation materials that will be used at the conference will be available before the conference in the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.BlueLinxCo.com .



BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,500 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

