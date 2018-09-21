ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference Welcome Celebration Sure to Be One Attendees Won't Soon Forget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials industry, is anxious to kick-off ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference in Austin, TX. What better way to do so than with a vivacious Welcome Celebration? Three levels of immersive activities, scrumptious food, and live music are just some of the opportunities guests will have to jump start their conference experience. ELEVATE's Welcome Celebration takes place Monday evening, October 29th with conference keynotes and breakout sessions beginning the morning of October 30th.



"We're pleased to see such an enthusiastic response to ELEVATE this year and we genuinely desire to honor our guests with a premier experience for them to get the conference started," said Ed Rusch, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. "The Welcome Celebration pays homage to Austin's vibe; including its technology innovation mindset, its culinary excellence, and its music, arts and ideation scene."

The Welcome Celebration will introduce the encompassing theme of this year's Conference, "Together We Are." Each level will be enriched with immersive experiences that relate back to this theme. The main floor is the "Together We Are Inspired" floor, mid-level is the "Empowered" floor, and the top-level is the "Reimagined" floor.

ELEVATE's Hero Lounge is where guests can recharge their mind, feet, appetites, phones, and more. Command Alkon's story is a collection of stories from heroes around the Heavy Building Materials community. This lounge area equips attendees with industry insights through the customer success stories on display.

How does a newly branded Command Alkon hat sound? Guests can bring their company branded hat to the event check-in and participate in a hat swap. Any hats that attendees bring will be displayed in Command Alkon's Global Headquarters hat collection all year round.

Keeping up with the #ELEVATEnow series? The show will be on-site, and there is sure to be something of interest to see and hear. The show is always looking for new talent – a perfect opportunity for movers and shakers in the industry to get their time in the spotlight.

ELEVATE's Welcome Celebration also includes Command Alkon's Exhibitor Challenge. Seek out our industry partners dispersed across the event floors, decode the hidden message, and be entered in a drawing to win one of our Grand Prizes.

"The FOMO for ELEVATE is infectious and the Welcome Celebration only serves to increase it, so don't miss out," adds Ed Rusch.

More surprises will be announced, so stay tuned! For more information, check out the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure and the event website for details on all things ELEVATE. Registration for the conference is available here .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

