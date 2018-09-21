Kornit Digital to Host Investor Day at New North American Headquarters

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry, today announced it will host an Investor Day on October 4, 2018 at the Company's North American Headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey. The event will begin promptly at 9:30am ET and will conclude at 1:30pm ET.



Speakers will include newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Samuel, alongside Chief Financial Officer, Guy Avidan and other members of Kornit's executive management team. Additionally, the Company will be demonstrating Kornit's leading edge digital printing technology across system platforms and host customers for an interactive panel.

Please contact Tom Cook at Tom.Cook@icrinc.com for more information or to register for the event.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit's technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Investor contact:

Michael Callahan, ICR

(203) 682-8311

Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com