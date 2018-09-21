Predictive Technology Group to Present at Two Upcoming Investment Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a life-sciences technology company, announces that Bradley Robinson, President and CEO, will present a corporate update at two upcoming investment conferences:



LD Micro New York Conference on Tuesday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time in New York City; and





on Tuesday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time in New York City; and The MicroCap Conference on Monday, October 1, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time) at the Essex House in New York City. Mr. Robinson will also serve as a panelist on the "Regulatory Trends and Pricing in Biotech; CEO's Perspective" session being held October 1 at 12:00 p.m.

A live webcast and replay of the company presentation at The MicroCap Conference will be available on the company's website at http://predtechgroup.com/investor-relations/ .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its wholly owned subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics and Predictive Biotech. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com ; Predrx.com and Predictivebiotech.com .

