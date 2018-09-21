Vericel to Present at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, will be presenting at the following investor and industry conferences:



Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present at the Ladenburg 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT

http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg4/vcel/ Nick Colangelo, president and CEO, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 1:40 PM EDT

http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor7/vcel/ Dan Orlando, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in La Jolla, CA on, Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 5:15 PM PDT

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vcel.com.

