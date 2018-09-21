Cannabis Science, Inc. Appoints Dr. Jermane Bond, Noted Research Scientist, to Its Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC:CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Dr. Jermane Bond, a noted research scientist, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Bond has over 15 years of research and public health experience and is expected to contribute significantly to the direction of Cannabis Science as it pertains to research, development, clinical translation, and collaborations. Dr. Bond's evidence-based knowledge and epidemiological approach to addressing health disparities will be essential in helping CBIS to successfully develop and implement effective scientific methodologies to develop, produce, and commercialize phytocannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products. Furthermore, Dr. Bond's contribution will aid CBIS in developing a transdisciplinary framework to address specific illnesses, integrating and extending discipline-based concepts and methods to advance treatment.



Dr. Bond joins a revamped CBIS Scientific Advisory Board, led by Dr. Julius Garvey, a renowned vascular surgeon who is recognized for his contributions to medicine, and who speaks, teaches, and presents clinical research at conferences nationally. Dr. Garvey was appointed President of CBIS' SAB last week and additional members of the SAB will be announced over the next month. Dr. Garvey joined Cannabis Science's SAB in 2015, and has played an important role in support of CBIS' activities.

"Last week, we appointed Dr. Garvey as President of our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, CBIS' President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder. "Dr. Garvey is well suited to sit at the helm of our new and expanded SAB. We're adding new members to our SAB, many of whom are recognized experts in their respective fields. I expect Dr. Bond to add tremendous value to CBIS' SAB, and in turn I expect our SAB to help guide our corporate activities as we position our Company as a leader in our industry."

Dr. Bond was recently appointed Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health, The George Washington University. He is also a Senior Fellow at the National Collaborative for Health Equity and Co-Founder, Health Equity Analytics Lab (HEAL, LLC), a health analytics firm and Advocates for Men's Health, a national campaign to improve life expectancy for men in the District of Columbia.



His research portfolio includes men's preconception health and reproductive life planning, paternal involvement in pregnancy outcomes and disparities in maternal and child health (MCH). In 2009, with funding from the Office of Minority Health in the Department of Health and Human Services, he formed and directed the Commission on Paternal Involvement in Pregnancy Outcomes, (a transdisciplinary working group of social scientist and public health professionals) to raise awareness for the importance of paternal involvement in pregnancy and family health by reframing debates, informing research, policy and practice to support greater involvement of expectant fathers in pregnancy.



In 2017 he concluded a six-year term of service on the Editorial Board of the American Journal of Public Health. As a long-standing member of the American Public Health Association, he founded and currently chairs the maternal and child health (MCH) Section's Paternal Involvement in Pregnancy Outcomes Committee. He also serves as an Associate Editor for BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth and sits on other Editorial Boards including the Maternal and Child Health Journal, Reproductive Systems & Sexual Disordersand Clinical Medicine Insights: Reproductive Health. Dr. Bond received a B.A. from Morehouse College, and a Ph.D. from Howard University.

Cannabis Science's primary objective is to research and develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved, cannabinoid-based medicine to fight a number of targeted critical ailments, including various Cancers, Neurological Conditions, PTSD, Sleep Deprivation, Chronic Pain, HIV/AIDS, Autism, Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and others. CBIS and its collaborators are well underway on a number of research projects targeting Lung Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Pelvic Pain, and Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias.

To help accomplish this, Cannabis Science recently launched the Cannabis Science Global Consortium as a framework and platform to cooperate and collaborate with stakeholders worldwide. The Cannabis Science Global Consortium links universities, foundations, corporations, and individuals to share research, ideas, and other relevant information, as well as to implement a cutting-edge research program to develop medicines and delivery mechanisms from bench-to-bedside.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.



Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, the characterization of medicines, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements



