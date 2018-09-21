Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Institute for Healthcare Improvement Conference: Creating Age-Friendly Health Systems

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareKinesis, a subsidiary of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), has been invited to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) at its conference focused on creating Age-Friendly Health Systems. The conference will take place in Boston, MA, September 20 – 21, 2018.



Presenting at the IHI conference on behalf of TRHC subsidiary CareKinesis will be Senior Vice President for Total Quality Management Carlos F. Perez, MSN, RN-BC. Mr. Perez oversees system processes to meet client expectations and supports the evaluation and implementation of performance improvement and innovation. He guides clinical teams in the application of evidence-based practice models, instituting policies and procedures to help standardize the practice of clinicians to improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Age–Friendly Health Systems is an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the IHI in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the U.S. (CHA). According to the IHI, the goal of the initiative is to develop an Age-Friendly Health Systems framework, which can be rapidly spread to 20% of U.S. hospital systems by the year 2020.

The premise of this System is that an age-friendly framework will measurably improve the quality of care for older adults and optimize value for health systems. The age-friendly 4M framework (What Matters, Medication, Mentation, Mobility) developed by five prototyping health systems in 2017, is both evidence-based and able to be put into practice reliably in health care settings.

Similarly, TRHC's CareKinesis was founded in 2009 with a focus on medication safety, especially for the elderly on multiple medications, and operates under the premise that medication risk can be identified and mitigated.

Medication treatment is the most common medical intervention. Its imprecise use represents the fourth leading cause of death and contributes to an estimated 45 to 50 million adverse drug events (ADEs) annually. TRHC products and services are built around a proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix® and cloud-based software applications which enable optimization of a patient's medication regimen by combining clinical and pharmacology data, population-based algorithms and extensive patient-genomic information to deliver "precision medicine".

According to Perez, and the focus of his "storyboard presentation" at the IHI conference, "The ROI for our clients has included a reduction in falls, hospital admissions, re-admissions, and length of stay. I look forward to discussing with conference attendees, in a unique 'open forum' format, their challenges and their successes in serving our older population of Americans."

Recently, TRHC launched the first science-based total Medication Risk Score™ that helps clinicians assess which participants are at highest risk for drug-related problems and require medication management attention. The scoring today is being used in a large-scale CMS innovation model.

Prescribers, pharmacists and healthcare payer organizations now have access to sophisticated and innovative tools to better identify the medication-related needs of patients.

