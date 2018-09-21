AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Multi-Year Agreement for 100% Renewable Energy Contract for UK Operations

Amsterdam, 21 September 2018 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that AMG Superalloys has entered into a multi-year agreement with Ørsted to purchase 100% of its power requirements from renewable sources, starting in October 2018. The contracts cover the full power requirements of AMG Superalloys' production sites across England and Wales.

Based in Rotherham, UK, AMG Superalloys is a leading provider of specialty metals, alloys, and materials. AMG Superalloys is a highly specialized manufacturer of specialty products to the aluminum, steel, superalloy, hard-facing, welding, and glass industries. The company manufactures, among other products, chromium metal, ferrotitanium, ferroniobium, nickel, niobium, aluminum powders, and cerium oxide-based glass polishing powders.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

About Ørsted

Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and innovative waste-to-energy solutions and provides smart energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 5,600 people, including over 900 in the UK. For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

