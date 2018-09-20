SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ("Apogee" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APOG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 18, 2018, Apogee issued a press release announcing its Q2 fiscal 2019 results. In the release CEO Joseph F. Puishys was quoted stating: "challenges ramping-up production in Architectural Glass in a tight labor market impacted overall results in the quarter." Then during a conference call, Puishys stated that "At the root of the issues was the challenge of hiring and training qualified new employees in an extremely tight labor market… Should we have been better prepared for these challenges? The simple answer is, yes." To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com