North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.18 Per Share Dividend

Globe Newswire  
September 20, 2018 4:44pm   Comments
DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 18, 2018 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTC:NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.18 per share dividend.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2018 and will be paid on October 11, 2018.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area.  The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.  Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Senior Vice President and CFO.

Assets $1.3B.

Contact: Glenn Henry, SVP and CFO. 972.716.7100

