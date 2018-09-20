Ocwen To Help Nevada Homeowners at Nevada Hardest Hit Fund Borrower Outreach Event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), a leading financial services holding company, announced today that members of the Company's home retention team will be at an upcoming Nevada Hardest Hit Fund borrower outreach event in Las Vegas to discuss potential loan modification options with families having trouble making their mortgage payments.



This event, which is being coordinated by the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation, the administrator of the Nevada Hardest Hit Fund (HHF), will be held from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 22, 2018. It will take place at Legacy High School located at 150 W. Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration for the event is not required and all services will be free.



Ocwen customers who attend the event will meet one-on-one with Ocwen Home Retention Agents, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved counseling agencies, and representatives from the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation. Homeowners will have the opportunity to discuss their unique situations and receive information about potential options to lower their mortgage payments to make their homes more affordable.

"Ocwen collaborates proactively with states to ensure that our customers are aware of the variety of mortgage assistance programs that are available," said Jill Showell, Senior Vice President, Government and Community Relations at Ocwen. "We are excited about our ongoing work with the Nevada Hardest Hit Fund to help families access available resources and explore mortgage solutions to better afford their homes. We strongly urge Ocwen customers in Nevada to attend this event."



Since October 2011, Nevada homeowners whose loans were serviced by Ocwen benefited from $3.6 million of Nevada Hardest Hit Fund assistance. In an effort to increase the number of families able to access these resources, Ocwen has collaborated with the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation to develop a targeted mailing campaign to share information about HHF programs with potentially eligible Ocwen customers.



"Even after 10 years the impact of the financial crisis is still being felt by many homeowners across Nevada," said Verise Campbell, CEO of the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation. "Working with trusted servicers like Ocwen is critical to helping Nevada families remain in their homes and part of their community. This important event will offer borrowers the opportunity to ask questions, get answers and clearly understand their options for a possible mortgage solution to address their unique circumstance."



Since January 1, 2008, Ocwen has completed approximately 787,600 loan modifications nationwide, including more than 10,000 loan modifications to Nevada homeowners, which included approximately $400 million in debt forgiveness.

For additional event information visit www.OcwenCares.com/Events .

