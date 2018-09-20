MEDIA ADVISORY: ICE District Hosts Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Construction Media Tour
EDMONTON, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Please join us for a comprehensive guided construction media tour of ICE District's latest developments. The tour will provide media with an opportunity to capture footage and learn about progress to-date of SKY Residences, JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and the Public Plaza. Once completed, these developments will provide considerable mixed-use amenities, premium office spaces and residences.
|WHO:
|Glen Scott, President, Katz Group Real Estate
|WHEN:
|Thursday, September 27, 2018
|WHERE:
|Check-in located in Stantec Tower Lobby. Please use the south entrance.
10104, 103 Avenue NW, Edmonton
|ATTIRE:
|Please note this is a comprehensive walking media tour of ICE District, taking place at active construction sites. Please dress accordingly (long sleeve shirts, socks and long pants required). PPE equipment will be provided and required to be worn. If you have your own steel-toe boots, please bring them.
|RSVP:
|Space is limited, RSVP is required to attend. Please RSVP by September 25, 2018.
For more information, please contact and RSVP to:
Shauna MacDonald
T: 780-508-5099
C: 403-585-4570
media@icedistrictproperties.com