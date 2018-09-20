Vitacost.com Launches Assortment of Nutrition Bars and Cookies

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitacost.com, Inc., a leading online retailer of health and wellness products, announced the launch of an assortment of 15 nutrition bars and cookies, including whey and plant-based protein bars, snack bars and plant-based protein cookies. The new bars and cookies are non-GMO and gluten-free, with no added sugars and no artificial colors, sweeteners or flavors.



"In today's fast-paced world, our customers are looking for a convenient and portable way to fuel their day," said Terry Papadopoulos, Director of Corporate Brands. "We created these products to deliver nutritional alternatives to popular grab-and-go foods. The ingredients were carefully selected to meet the lifestyle and dietary needs of a diverse group of people."



The assortment of Vitacost brand bars and cookies includes a variety of types, textures and flavors, to please even the pickiest of palates. Priced below comparable national brands, Vitacost brand bars and cookies are the smart choice for snacking on the go.





Vitacost Whey Protein Bars

17-18 grams of protein per bar, plus fiber, prebiotics and probiotics

Delicious flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cinnamon Roll, Cookies and Cream and Almond, Chocolate Chip and Coconut

All Vitacost Whey Protein Bars ship free





Vitacost Plant-Based Protein Bars

17-18 grams of plant-based protein per bar, plus fiber, prebiotics and probiotics

Great-tasting flavors include Chocolate Mocha, Cinnamon Roll and Almond, Chocolate Chip and Coconut

All Vitacost Plant-Based Protein Bars ship free





Vitacost Plant-Based Protein Cookies

6-7 grams of plant-based protein per cookie

Guilt-free snack or dessert

Flavors include Spiced Cookie and Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter





Vitacost Quinoa Qrisp Bars

Portable morning or afternoon snack with a unique texture 5 grams of filling fiber per bar

Wide variety of flavors: Sweet and Salty, Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut, Mixed Berry and Lemon

All Vitacost Quinoa Qrisp Bars ship free





Vitacost Fruit and Nut Bars

Simple and satisfying snack with minimal, whole-food ingredients

4 grams of filling fiber per bar

Great-tasting flavors include Almond, Chocolate and Coconut and Peanut Butter and Almonds





Vitacost brand bars and cookies are the newest addition to the comprehensive assortment of more than 1,000 high-quality Vitacost brand products, which include vitamins and supplements, healthy foods, beauty products, sports nutrition and home essentials. To view more Vitacost brand products, please visit https://www.vitacost.com/vitacostbrandcategories.



About Vitacost.com



Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com. Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

Katie Kaleita Vitacost 561-893-8282 PR@vitacost.com