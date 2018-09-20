Ocean Bank names Gonzalez-Jacobo Chief Lending Officer; Veteran banker leads commercial and retail areas

Miami, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank has named Executive Vice President Ralph Gonzalez-Jacobo Chief Lending Officer.



"Ralph has been an integral part of Ocean Bank for many years," said Agostinho Alfonso Macedo. "He and his team have revamped our $3 billion loan portfolio with numerous high-quality loans for some of the most distinctive developments in South Florida."



Gonzalez-Jacobo has been associated with Ocean Bank for 20 years, first from 1996 to 2005, and then again starting in 2008.



"In an era of intense competition, we have maintained very solid relationships with major developers and commercial clients who look to us as trusted advisors," Gonzalez-Jacobo said.



"It's more than providing a competitive interest rate. It's about structuring deals that make sense for the long-term benefit of both the bank and our clients. Several major recent loans are with clients who have been working with Ocean Bank for two and three decades," he said.



Gonzalez-Jacobo said the history of Ocean Bank since its founding in 1985 has been synonymous with development of major residential, commercial and industrial real estate in Miami-Dade County.



"Everywhere you look, Ocean Bank has a presence," he said.



Before joining Ocean Bank in 1996, Gonzalez-Jacobo had been a Vice President for Commercial Real Estate Lending at Republic National Bank, an Assistant Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Lending at Total Bank and a loan officer at the Peninsula Federal and Chase Federal savings and loan associations. He also served as EVP and head of the real estate department at U.S. Century Bank from 2005 to 2008.



He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Florida International University, with a major in finance. He is a member of the FIU President's Council and the Latin Builders Association and is Chairman of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.



About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

