Premier High School Opens 37th Texas Campus in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier High School - San Angelo, a ResponsiveEd® charter school, opened earlier this year and celebrated on September 18 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4102 Sunset Drive. Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Partain along with the Concho Cadre volunteer host welcoming group congratulated Campus Director Bree Sherwood on a successful start to the school year.

"We're proud that we've introduced a school of choice to this community. Traditional high schools aren't for everyone and now some students that might have fallen through the cracks have an opportunity to graduate," says Sherwood "We offer a small, relaxed environment with a flexible schedule that is convenient for kids looking to recover credits or graduate early."

With a growing enrollment of around 100 students, Premier High School - San Angelo is the newest campus to become part of the ResponsiveEd system of charter schools. This school brings the total number of Premier High Schools in Texas to 37. With the motto ‘Don't Wait. Graduate.' the Premier High School model helps students recover high school credits and work toward early graduation. For more information or to enroll your student, visit www.DontWaitGraduate.com.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 75 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools℠, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

