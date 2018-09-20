BIOMEDevice San Jose 2018 Brings Emerging Medical Technology to the Forefront

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOMEDevice San Jose 2018, Silicon Valley's leading event for medtech professionals, today announced that it will feature over 20 hours of industry-specific educational content on emerging technologies in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), surgical robotics, wearable devices, nano technology, and more. Returning for its eleventh year on December 5 – 6, 2018, BIOMEDevice San Jose will feature more than 250 leading organizations across medtech and more than 1,500 medical device industry professionals. To apply for a media pass to attend, please visit: sanjose.am.ubm.com/2018/registrations/Media



BIOMEDevice San Jose





BIOMEDevice San Jose will host two dedicated areas on the show floor, Center Stage and Tech Theater , to provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the latest technology in the industry from leading experts. Center Stage will host conference-level presentations on the most notable trends in the industry, while the Tech Theater provides a glimpse into the new technologies about to hit the market. Leading companies participating at both Center Stage and Tech Theater include Arterys, Alivecor, Galen Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, Kaiser Permanente, Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), among others.

"We constantly strive to bring the latest developments in the industry directly to our attendees by hosting industry experts and offering a platform to highlight their groundbreaking work," said Amy Sklar, Group Senior Vice President, UBM. "Medtech is a rapidly evolving industry that we work endlessly to stay abreast of, and this year we are excited to host presentations that explore the challenges and developments that are impacting the day-to-day work of engineers and medical professionals alike, such as minimally invasive surgery and digital health."

Notable presentations at BIOMEDevice San Jose 2018 include:

How Artificial Intelligence is Moving the Needle in Medtech – In recent years the development of AI has made a major impact across many different industries. In this panel, experts from Kaiser Permanente, Galen Robotics, and more will explore the potential of AI for medical devices, and discuss how medical companies can adapt to this growing technology.



– In recent years the development of AI has made a major impact across many different industries. In this panel, experts from Kaiser Permanente, Galen Robotics, and more will explore the potential of AI for medical devices, and discuss how medical companies can adapt to this growing technology. Robotic Surgery – Visions of the Future – Surgical Robotics are advancing rather quickly with more companies joining the marketplace each year. In this panel, veterans of robotic surgery companies will discuss their thoughts about surgical robotics technology, and where its headed in the near future.

Nano Technologies for Implantable Devices and Drug Delivery Systems – In this presentation, Murty Vyakarnam, Founder and Principle of VYTAL Group, will discuss the possibilities offered by utilizing nano technologies in bio-medical applications. Vyakarnam will cover specifics concerning recent advances in nano technologies, nano technologies that can alter biological response, and material options for medical implants.



– In this presentation, Murty Vyakarnam, Founder and Principle of VYTAL Group, will discuss the possibilities offered by utilizing nano technologies in bio-medical applications. Vyakarnam will cover specifics concerning recent advances in nano technologies, nano technologies that can alter biological response, and material options for medical implants. Challenges and Trends of Wireless Technologies for Wearable Medical Devices – Leaders from Medtronic will cover the challenges that medical device manufacturers are facing in relation to the dependence wearable medical devices have on wireless communication. The presenters will cover the latest wireless trends and technologies for wearable medical devices and how manufacturers can successfully deploy wireless technologies to their devices.

To learn more about the content at BIOMEDevice San Jose, please visit: bmsj18.mapyourshow.com/content

Connect with BIOMEDevice San Jose: #BIOMEDevice

Media Contacts:

Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (310) 266-4792

Rich Trunzo, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com , (424) 316-7169

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

UBM's Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7c3d36b-7f6e-4626-9f13-884248e68cfa