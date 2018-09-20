Cross Keys Capital Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to SightMD in its Strategic Partnership with Chicago Pacific Founders

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC ("Cross Keys"), a leading independent investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services, is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SightMD in their partnership with Chicago Pacific Partners, a strategic healthcare investment fund purely focused on healthcare services.

The transaction was led by Cross Keys' Co-Founder and Managing Director Bill Britton and executed by its healthcare services team dedicated to physician services groups.

With a tradition of excellence that spans more than 50 years, SightMD is a regional leader in comprehensive eye care services, which are delivered by its 24 locations, over 50 physicians, and over 400 dedicated employees. SightMD is among the largest integrated ophthalmology practices in the United States, offering patients a full suite of services seven days per week, empowering its providers via a robust management services organization, and serving payers as a clinically-excellent and cost-effective partner in New York. SightMD's end-to-end service offerings include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology.

John Passarelli, MD, a founder of SightMD, said, "SightMD required the professionalism and guidance of a seasoned investment banking team in order to complete this transaction. Cross Keys Capital delivered on their promise by making sure the transaction came to fruition, despite challenging and difficult hurdles. I applaud them for their total commitment to us throughout the entire process."

"These types of deals are extremely detailed and arduous," added Jeffrey Martin MD, FACS, a founder of SightMD. "Through the hardest times Cross Keys stood by us and helped us get to an outcome that we could have never achieved without them."

Bill Britton, co-founder of Cross Keys and the leader of the firm's healthcare practice said, "We are thrilled for SightMD and Chicago Pacific Founders. They share a common vision and values which I know will provide a great foundation for the future. The resources and experience that each bring to the table is so complementary that we have no doubt they will further their growth plan as the preeminent company in the eye care space. We are honored to have worked with these companies and their leadership."

About SightMD

For more information, please visit www.sightmd.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, CPF is a private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within the healthcare services sector. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation and meeting the changing needs of an aging population. CPF's leadership team includes former healthcare CEOs and senior executives with a passion and track record of building successful healthcare businesses.

For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to established businesses in the middle market, in areas including healthcare, business services, niche manufacturing, and information technology. The firm's healthcare practice is a leader in representing private physician group practices including ophthalmology, urology, oncology, anesthesiology, radiology, ED, allergy, pathology, hospitalists, dermatology, dentistry, and behavioral health, as well as a variety of other healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

SightMD represents Cross Keys Capital's seventh closed ophthalmology transaction nationally. In addition to SightMD, Cross Keys has successfully represented SouthEast Eye Specialists, Omni Eye Services, and Mid Florida Eye Center, among others.

The firm's extensive experience and track record in advising physician practices are unrivaled by any other middle-market investment banking firm in the nation – Cross Keys has completed the sale or merger of over 60 transactions of independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers and healthcare technology companies.

For more information on Cross Keys Capital's perspectives on Healthcare M&A and the sale of physician practices, please visit our website at www.ckcap.com or contact Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director at (954) 779-3195.