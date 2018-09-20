Infosecurity North America Announces Second Annual Cybersecurity Conference & Expo in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infosecurity Group, producers of Europe's no.1 information security event, today announced the launch of its second annual Infosecurity North America Expo and Conference . The event will be held November 14-15 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, with world renowned hacker-turned-consultant -- and once target of the FBI's Most Wanted list -- Kevin Mitnick, headlining the event's keynote. Infosecurity North America will also bring together other leading members of the cybersecurity community to lead the critical debate around trends at the forefront of the industry.



Kevin and The Global Ghost Team™ now maintain a 100 percent successful track record of being able to penetrate the security of any system they are paid to hack into. This year's event will allow attending industry professionals and exhibitors alike to take a deep dive into the mind of the world's most famous hacker as he performs a live hacking demo on-site.

"The growing threat landscape is rife with geopolitical cyberwarfare and massive data breaches that have reached peak heights in the last year," said John Hyde, Exhibition Director. "There's no better time to gather the immense US cybersecurity community – for the first time in NYC – to discuss innovation while addressing the dominant issues in the industry through in-depth networking opportunities, educational resources and immersive experiences."

Infosecurity North America is founded by Infosecurity Group, who has provided the global information security community with some of the largest, longest established conferences and expos over the past 23 years including Infosecurity Europe. The topics covered at Infosecurity North America were compiled following intensive customer research and include a number of critical information security issues and emerging concepts such as malware, cloud security, governance, regulation and compliance, threats, professional development, application security and digital forensics. Some of the confirmed speakers for this year's event include:

Dave Hogue, Technical Director, Cybersecurity Threat Operations Center, NSA

Medha Bhalodkar, CISO, Columbia University

Sandra Sargent, Senior Operations Officer, ICT Department, World Bank

Nicholas Heesters, Health Information Privacy & Security Specialist, HIPAA Compliance & Enforcement, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights

Tony Chryseliou, Senior Manager, Global IS Information Security, Sony

Deborah Snyder, CISO, New York State Office of Information Technology Services

Infosecurity North America will offer expo passes that include a wide variety of networking and training opportunities including:

Daily industry networking lunch (2 days)

Access to educational content -- all content presented at proceedings is CPE/CPD accredited by EC COUNCIL, ISACA AND ISC2

-- all content presented at proceedings is CPE/CPD accredited by EC COUNCIL, ISACA AND ISC2 Access to Technology Showcase vendor hall (2 days) -- The Technology Showcase is a series of demonstrations and presentations where exhibiting companies will take to the stage to showcase capabilities of their information security solutions, products and services

-- The Technology Showcase is a series of demonstrations and presentations where exhibiting companies will take to the stage to showcase capabilities of their information security solutions, products and services Access to partner workshops (CSA, ISACA, EC-Council) (pre-registration required) -- gives audiences a chance to gain insight into a vast array of technical knowledge required by a technical cybersecurity practitioner

-- gives audiences a chance to gain insight into a vast array of technical knowledge required by a technical cybersecurity practitioner Invitation to Cyber Soiree New York Tech Networking Party -- taking place on the first day of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with peers and colleagues

-- taking place on the first day of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with peers and colleagues Access to the Innovative Cyber Security Start-Up of the Year Competition -- participating companies will be invited to pitch their innovative product/service to a panel of venture capitalists, with the winner being announced following the presentations

-- participating companies will be invited to pitch their innovative product/service to a panel of venture capitalists, with the winner being announced following the presentations Access to the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) summit -- A gathering of the world's leading security experts and cloud providers discussing global governance, the latest tech trends, the threat landscape and best practices for helping organizations navigate through a sea of disruption

-- A gathering of the world's leading security experts and cloud providers discussing global governance, the latest tech trends, the threat landscape and best practices for helping organizations navigate through a sea of disruption Access to three conference theaters – Keynote Stage, Tech Talks, Technology Showcase, aside from aforementioned workshops, attendees will be able to undertake CCSK training (extra cost)

Hyde added, "Bringing Infosecurity North America to NYC this year was a no-brainer. Being home to over 9,000 startups and more Fortune 500 companies than any other US city was a huge draw, and gave us the confidence that we'll be able to deliver an action-packed experience teeming with creativity and high-level learning opportunities."

More information including how to register for the event can be found at: www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com .

Early bird registration is only available until September 30th. Register now to secure your place at http://www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/register/ .

Media Note: Press registration is also open. To apply for an Infosecurity North America press pass, please visit: http://www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/register/ ﻿.

About Infosecurity Group

With 23 years of experience in providing year-round education and networking opportunities for visitors, solution-providers and thought-leaders alike, the Infosecurity Group looks to bring the global infosecurity community together in person, in print and online. Featuring the award-winning Infosecurity Magazine as well as 8 established events all around the globe, our purpose is to help you find "everyone and everything you need to know about information security."

Michael Stoylar

michael@crenshawcomm.com

212-367-9746