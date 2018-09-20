FogHorn Chief Technology Officer to Present on Local Embedded Edge Intelligence at FogWorld Congress

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FogHorn , a leading developer of edge intelligence software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that FogHorn Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sastry Malladi will lead a session, " Machine Learning in Fog Environments ," at FogWorld Congress. The session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the event in San Francisco. FogWorld Congress brings together thought leaders to provide industrial insights and research findings which will explore the technological solutions, as well as challenges and opportunities in the deployment of fog computing and networking.



During the presentation, Sastry will discuss the benefits of processing data locally with embedded edge intelligence. He will outline how industrial companies can leverage fog computing, informed by machine learning and artificial intelligence, to maximize real-time insights and implement iterative learning models to adjust to constantly changing operating conditions.

"By embedding edge intelligence at the source of the data, industrial users can tap the power of their data and unlock its true potential for ROI," said Sastry Malladi, CTO of FogHorn. "As industrial and commercial systems continue to get smarter and produce more data, edge intelligence adds a valuable layer by enabling deriving actionable insights in real-time for mission-critical systems and processes, enhancing operational efficiencies, improving staff safety and increasing ROI."

True edge intelligence requires data processing through a combination of machine learning and streaming analytics using a powerful complex-event-processor to derive real-time insights. When coupled with the cloud, edge intelligence enables an iterative closed loop edge-to-cloud machine learning solution that continually applies the latest data and analytics to improve outcomes and processes and reduce overall costs.

To learn more about Malladi's panel or the capabilities true edge intelligence enables, visit www.foghorn.io .

FogHorn is a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn's software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn's technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as Smart Grid, Smart City, Smart Building and connected vehicle applications. FogHorn and Lightning are trademarks of FogHorn Systems. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.