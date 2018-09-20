Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces the Addition of Dr. David J. Weissberg, MD, FAAOS, PC

HICKSVILLE, NY, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Canbiola, Inc. (OTC:CANB) in its continuing effort to attract and partner with industry experts in the Global Health and Wellness field is proud to announced today that Dr. David J. Weissberg is joining the Medical Advisory Board and has also signed on as a Private Label customer.



Dr. Weissberg stated, "I'm very pleased to join the Medical Advisory team, to both collaborate on new products and explore the benefits of CBD for patients. To date, I have used this product on both myself and dozens of my patients and have been very satisfied with both the potent non-narcotic pain relief it affords my patients as well as the low risk of adverse side effects commonly seen in both traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and narcotic medications. CBD has very potent anti-inflammatory properties bringing down the swelling, stiffness, and warmth seen in arthritic joints and post-traumatic injuries. I believe that many physician specialties will find good indications for its use making it a very affordable and safe medication without the high risks associated with traditional prescription drugs. Additionally, Chiropractors who are unable to prescribe medications will be able to offer this over the counter medication for their patients who frequently suffer from both post-traumatic and neurologic injuries. The research and results thus far are very compelling and I'm excited for the prospects these products will offer for a variety of ailments. I will strive to help the Canbiola team put the best products possible on the market for both consumers and patients".

Marco Alfonsi, Canbiola CEO, stated, "We are continuing to execute our plan to strengthen not only our Medical Advisory Board but also our distribution network. With the addition of Dr. Weissberg, we have added the 8th doctor to our Medical Advisory Board. I believe this addition will benefit our product development, to have true medical experts advise and offer input as we develop new products is an invaluable resource. Coupling the continued and increased acceptance of CBD with our development of new products for different uses will continue our growth and sales while expanding our client base. At Canbiola we are building an extraordinary team, and look to be an industry leader going forward. My enthusiasm for our future and the direction of the industry as a whole is very strong, I want to thank our team and shareholders for their support."

Dr. Weissberg joins a growing all-star medical advisory team that already has the following members:

About Dr. Weissberg:

Over 25 years in private practice, Dr. Weissberg has honed a meticulous and moderate approach to orthopedic care. A co-owner of the Melville Surgery Center and certified in the ImPACT™ Protocol – served as team physician for the Huntington, Walt Whitman, and Northport high school football teams, he is expert in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. He specializes in the arthroscopic treatment of shoulder, knee and ankle problems, including meniscal injuries, anterior cruciate ligament tears, labral and rotator tears, impingement syndromes, and instability issues.

Long Island Orthopedic Solutions (6 locations and 30,000+ patients)

Comprehensive, Conservative Treatment and Rehabilitation Options

That's Long Island Orthopedic Solutions: minimal invasion with maximum results. The most advanced technological treatments and physical therapy combine to encourage the body's natural healing abilities, providing quicker results while often avoiding traditional surgical options.

With over five decades of combined experience, our clinical staff is expert in time-tested medicines and therapies and the latest diagnosis and treatment protocols, including surgical and nonsurgical orthopedic solutions and ImPACT™ (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) computerized evaluation tools and services.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

The company also owns two technological solutions, WRAPmail (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, as well Prosperity Systems and the Bullseye platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker-dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

