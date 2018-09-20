Georgios Papadimitriou New Head of Enel Green Power North America

ROME AND BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enel Green Power (EGP), the Renewables division of the Enel Group, has appointed Georgios Papadimitriou as its Head of Enel Green Power North America, Inc. to oversee EGP's renewables portfolio and business in the US and Canada. He will replace Rafael Gonzalez, who was appointed as Head of Renewables for EGP in Spain.



Georgios Papadimitriou has been serving as EGP's Head of Rest of Europe and Middle East since 2016. Prior to that, he held various roles within Enel including Head of Business Development in Latin America, Head of Business Development Europe and Country Manager France.

Prior to joining Enel in 2008, Mr. Papadimitriou worked in the energy sector at the international level, in companies such as ScottishPower, Fortum, Nuon, Gazprom, and ContourGlobal, based in various countries and with a variety of roles, ranging from risk management, power plant commercial management, business development and electricity trading.

Enel Green Power North America, part of the Renewable Energies division of the Enel Group, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity exceeding 4.3 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. The company is currently the largest wind operator in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 42 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.

