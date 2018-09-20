Naked Brand Group Limited to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has been invited to present at the Inaugural LD Micro Big Apple Summit on September 25, 2018 in New York City, and The MicroCap Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 in New York City.



LD Micro Big Apple Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern time

Registration is mandatory for participation at the LD Micro Big Apple Summit. For more information, please contact an LD Micro representative or visit www.ldmicro.com.



The MicroCap Conference

Date: Monday, October 1, 2018

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: JW Marriott Essex House (160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019)

Naked Brand Group Limited management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day for the MicroCap Conference and registration is mandatory for participation. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative or visit www.microcapconf.com.

About Naked Brand Group Limited:

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is a leading intimate apparel and swimwear company with a diverse portfolio of brands. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. Brands include Naked, Bendon, Bendon Man, Davenport, Fayreform, Hickory, Lovable, Pleasure State, Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Man, Heidi Klum Swim. Naked Brand Group Limited products are available in 44 countries worldwide through 6,000 retail doors, a growing network of E-commerce sites and 61 company-owned Bendon retail and outlet stores in Australia and New Zealand. Brands are distributed through premier department stores, specialty stores, independent boutiques and third-party e-commerce sites globally, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, Selfridges, Amazon and ASOS among others. For more information please visit www.nakedbrands.com .

