CEO of ShiftPixy Scott Absher to Speak at 3rd annual Collaboration in the Gig Economy conference

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY), a disruptive workforce engagement platform provider, has announced that Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher will be a featured speaker at the 2018 Collaboration in the Gig Economy conference, taking place this October in Dallas, Texas.

Hosted by SIA , the 3rd annual Collaboration in the Gig Economy brings the future of work into sharp focus as the fastest-growing, leading-edge conference of its kind. Attendees connect with solutions, business models and world-renowned experts in a collaborative and innovative setting designed to enhance their ability to find, engage and optimize talent for this dynamic new world of work.

Absher will dive into how blockchain technology is revolutionizing talent management and acquisition during a panel called "Blockchain and its Emerging Implications for the Gig Economy" on Thursday, October 4th from 2:00 – 2:45 PM.

"Blockchain technology is transforming almost every industry in our economy, and its benefits in the HR and talent management space is becoming increasingly valuable," said Absher. "I'm thrilled to participate on this panel with other industry experts and discuss how this disruptive technology can help safeguard sensitive human capital data and better protect both employees and employers in today's data-driven gig economy."

"Our impressive lineup of speakers brings together vast expertise and experience to help us address the advances and shifts that are redefining the way work is done around the world," said Ursula Williams, Executive Vice President of SIA. "As work is no longer strictly defined as direct hire or contingent, all iterations of how, when and where people choose to work require new ways of managing talent programs and a new understanding of what it takes to successfully manage a flexible, on-demand workforce. This game-changing event will further that understanding significantly."

Collaboration in the Gig Economy will be held October 4th & 5th at the Omni Dallas in Dallas, TX.

For more information and registration, visit www.collaborationgigeconomy.com | @SIAGigE .



Note of Clarification

To be clear, ShiftPixy has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) is a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

