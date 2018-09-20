The Conference Board Trusts VisaHQ for Visa Processing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisaHQ, the world's premier online visa and passport application solution, announced today that The Conference Board, Inc., a non-profit based in New York City, is trusting the company to provide passport and visa services to its employees and meet their duty of care.



Founded in 1916, The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. The association helps leaders navigate the biggest issues facing their industries and better serve society.

The Conference Board's employees regularly travel to China and South America. Mark Hummer, Administrative Manager, says, "We were having issues with travelers taking short cuts and applying for leisure visas on their own to make the process easier. They were putting our organization at risk by not getting proper travel documentation for their trips. VisaHQ helps us control our visa environment and ensure that the right visa is issued."

"Travel documentation can quickly become a travel manager's nightmare," says Alexander Yaroshenko, CEO of VisaHQ. "Employees can be refused boarding or get stranded in foreign countries due to visa or immigration issues." Traveling for business often means obtaining a business visa. Although a leisure visa is easier, quicker, and cheaper to get, traveling with the wrong documents poses legal risks for both travelers and their employers.

Hummer says that VisaHQ, "allows us to control our travelers from booking tourist visas when going to other countries and also gives us the technology to see what countries our travelers need visas for at the touch of a button. We also now have an easy process to get their visas issued, with clear instructions and tracking from beginning to end."

The VisaHQ for Business solution provides both a dedicated portal for the organization and an API for profile synchronization. Each application is saved so users don't have to re-enter their information over and over again.

Furthermore, travel managers love that VisaHQ integrates with the Concur Travel platform. VisaHQ's dashboard clearly displays employee visa use and amount spent. Users and managers can monitor the status of each application, while eports make it easy to track how much the company spends on travel documentation and how long it takes to obtain visas for various nations. Above all, VisaHQ ensures that organization's duty of care is in check and that all travelers comply with corporate policy.

Transitioning to VisaHQ is simple and efficient. Hummer stated, "the level of service we have received from day one has been critical to the success of our launch of VisaHQ. We had travelers who had used the service at their past jobs thanking us for making the move and telling us how great their experiences had been working with the customer service previously."

About VisaHQ

VisaHQ's online platform makes it simple to obtain travel visas by streamlining and automating the application process. Whether you are a seasoned business traveler or a first-time overseas vacationer, our secure and intuitive platform saves time and hassle leaving you free to focus on your upcoming trip.

Headquartered in Washington D.C., VisaHQ was founded in 2003 on the premise that physical borders between nations can be made invisible via technology. Our mission has always been to create a more accessible, secure world for every traveler.

Today, the company has 23 offices in 13 countries and is continuously expanding to new locations. See www.visahq.com for more information.

Press Contact:

VisaHQ

Stanislas Berteloot

VP Global Growth

stan@visahq.com

+1 609 933 4363