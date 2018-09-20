NXP Semiconductors Announces US$1 Billion Bridge Financing

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced that on September 19, 2018 (the "Closing Date") its subsidiaries NXP B.V and NXP Funding LLC (the "Borrowers"), the lenders party thereto and Barclays Bank Plc, as administrative agent, entered into a US$1,000,000,000 senior unsecured bridge term credit facility agreement (the "Bridge Term Credit Agreement"). On the Closing Date, an aggregate principal amount of US$1,000,000,000 of term loans (the "Term Loans") were borrowed under the Bridge Term Credit Agreement. The Term Loans mature 364 days following the Closing Date and bear interest, at the option of the Borrowers, at either (a) a LIBOR rate plus an applicable margin of 1.5 percent or (b) a base rate plus an applicable margin of 0.5 percent.



The proceeds of the Loans hereunder shall be used for general corporate purposes of the Borrower as well as to finance parts of the announced equity buy-back program.

All present and future obligations of the Borrowers arising under and pursuant to the terms of the Bridge Term Credit Agreement are guaranteed pursuant to a guaranty agreement dated as of the Closing Date (the "Guaranty Agreement") and made by NXP Semiconductors Netherlands B.V., Freescale Semiconductor Holdings V, Inc., and NXP USA, Inc., in favor of Barclays Bank Plc, as administrative agent.

This announcement is for informational purposes only.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP's business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP's SEC filings. Copies of NXP's SEC filings are available on NXP's Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Jeff Palmer

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

+1 408 518 5411

Media:

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 512 895 7398