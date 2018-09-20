Avid Bioservices to Exhibit at the 17th Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will exhibit at the upcoming 17th Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference. Avid will host a tabletop exhibit (#143) during the conference's one-day tabletop exhibition, where it will showcase the company's comprehensive range of process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services. The 17th Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference's one-day tabletop exhibition is being held September 27, 2018 in New Brunswick, NJ.



As part of its exhibit, Avid will provide a virtual tour of the company's 42,000 square foot state-of-the-art commercial biomanufacturing suite (Myford facility), which is in the unique position of being a validated facility with immediately available 2,000-liter scale bioreactor capacity. The company will also discuss the ongoing expansion of its process development capabilities and laboratories.

The Myford facility, located in Tustin, California, incorporates a variety of cutting-edge, single-use equipment with the goal of ultimately accommodating a fully disposable biomanufacturing process. A wide range of innovative features are incorporated into the facility including monolithic modular clean rooms, dedicated support utilities for each key processing area, and the industry's most advanced single-use production systems and flexible solutions. Uni-directional process flows separate personnel and materials and provide assurance that the design meets the most stringent regulatory requirements for commercial biologics drug substance manufacturing. This facility complements Avid's legacy commercial facility, located on the same campus, which continues to be responsible for the manufacture of multiple globally marketed commercial products.



For more information on the 17th Annual Contracting & Outsourcing Conference, please visit: http://conference.contractpharma.com/agenda/ .

