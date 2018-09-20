Tabula Rasa HealthCare Brings Together PACE Medical Directors at 2018 Clinical Advisory Panel Meeting

TRHC Clinical Pharmacists and PACE Medical Directors Gather to Learn



MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareKinesis, a subsidiary of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), is hosting its 12th Clinical Advisory Panel (CAP) Meeting, bringing together the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) medical directors from across the country.

According to TRHC Co-founder and President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, the CAP Meeting provides "a productive forum for our clinical pharmacists to interact with the medical directors, ensuring we are collaborating to the maximum benefit of our PACE participants."

The CAP Meeting is a recognized and anticipated training and education event for PACE medical directors, and a forum where clinical thought-leaders discuss the value TRHC brings to patient care. CME, ACPE and CNE continuing education credits are available to participants.

Selected topics to be presented and discussed during the two-day conference include:

Anticholinergic Burden, Sedative Burden, and Pharmacogenomics (PGx)

Enhanced Medication Therapy Management

Competitive Inhibition and LQTS: Managing Accumulative, Multi-Drug Interactions

Risk Stratification Models, including TRHC's unique and proprietary Medication Risk Score™

Fundamentals of Treating Pain in Geriatrics

Additionally, medical directors new to the PACE program will receive an orientation to pharmacodynamics (how medications react in the body) and pharmacokinetics (how the body reacts to medications) from TRHC Chief Medical Officer Richard Schamp, MD, and TRHC Chief Executive Officer, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD.

Of special interest to medical directors is an in-depth examination of various risk stratification models (including results achieved using TRHC's Medication Risk Score™ and medication risk stratification approach) and the fundamentals of treating pain in geriatrics. Kevin Bain, PharmD, MPH, TRHC Senior Vice President for Research and Development, and David Wensel, DO, Medical Director at Midland Care, will define the concepts of risk stratification and distinguish how risk stratification models are used as predictive tools. They will discuss the use of alternative pain management strategies. "Success stories" from PACE will be highlighted.

Other TRHC presenters include George W. "Mike" Brett, MD, Senior Vice President for Consulting Services and Chief Medical Officer, Capstone Performance Systems, a TRHC subsidiary; Robert Alesiani, PharmD, Chief Pharmacotherapy Officer; Alan Stein, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President for Healthcare Analytics; and Lauren Steffen, PharmD, Director of Education and Training.

The meeting is being held September 20-21 in Orlando, Florida.

