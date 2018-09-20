Royalton Luxury Resorts Celebrates The Expansion Of Royalton Fit™ Across Its Properties in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the official launch of the Royalton Fit™ program across the Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, a professional fitness and wellness program that brings guests a variety of fitness and wellness classes taught by professional and certified instructors, Royalton launched an exciting, engaging social media contest – ‘Fit Fridays' on Friday, September 7.



Belinda and George Kiriakou, developed Royalton Fit™ to incorporate wellness in the All-in Luxury® vacation experience and guests now have the chance to enter to win a personal training retreat for two at Royalton Riviera Cancun .



Royalton Fit™ offers more than 15 fitness classes a day with nearly 75 a week at each property in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Saint Lucia. Through fitness programming tailored to all levels of fitness, guests can look forward to fun and challenging classes that vary according to location. Classes include Boot camp, Cross Fit, TRX, Aqua Spinning, Yoga, Kickboxing, Zumba, Boga Yoga and so much more.



"A significant number of travelers are placing a greater emphasis on health and fitness during their vacation and we are thrilled to offer a well-rounded program that features classes curated for all levels," says Belinda Kiriakou, Corporate Fitness Manager for Royalton Resorts. "We are extending the wellness features far beyond the gym with classes that take place in the pool, on the beach and throughout the resort," adds George Kiriakou, Corporate Director of Fitness at Royalton Resorts.



The Fit Friday contest is free to enter and fans can do so simply by posting a workout picture on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, and following the instructions posted on @RoyaltonResorts using #FitFriday and #RoyaltonFit. Once completed, entrants have the chance to win one of four all-inclusive stays at Royalton Riviera Cancun, November 29 – December 3.



The contest launched on September 7 and runs every Friday in September. Guests can post a new picture every Friday to enhance their chances of winning. Travelers ready to plan their 2019 Royalton Fit™ experience can save up to 58% when booking their stay via the Royalton site. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for vacationers to experience the Royalton's All-In Luxury® vacation.



To book your Royalton Luxury Resorts All Inclusive vacation, or to learn more about Royalton Fit™, visit www.royaltonresorts.com .

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact: Media Relations Blue Diamond Resorts media@bluediamondresorts.com