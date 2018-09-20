Digirad Corporation to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference on September 27, 2018

SUWANEE, Ga., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), today announced that it will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at the New York City Grand Hyatt in Midtown Manhattan.



During the presentation, taking place at 8:00 AM (EDT) management will provide an overview of the Company's business and strategy. Management will also be available to meet with investors on-site at the conference that day.

The presentation and live webcast will be available from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page of the Digirad website at www.digirad.com .

About Digirad

Digirad delivers convenient, effective, and efficient healthcare solutions on an as needed, when needed, and where needed basis. Digirad's diverse portfolio of mobile healthcare solutions and medical equipment and services, including diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring, provides hospitals, physician practices, and imaging centers throughout the United States access to technology and services necessary to provide exceptional patient care in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. For more information, please visit www.digirad.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology, or in specific statements such as the Company's ability to deliver value to customers, the ability to grow and generate positive cash flow, the ability to execute on restructuring activities, and ability to successfully execute acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks are detailed in Digirad's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Digirad undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

For more information contact:

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Chairman of the Board

203-489-9501

ir@digirad.com