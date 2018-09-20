Greg Young, President & CEO of Luxtera, to Present on 5G Networks & Next Generation Optically Enabled Ethernet Switches for Cloud Computing at ECOC 2018

ROME, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECOC 2018 -- Greg Young, President and CEO of Luxtera, Inc. ("Luxtera"), will present in two sessions at the 44th European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Rome.



On Sunday, Sept. 23, during the 5G workshop, Young's presentation entitled "Photonics Transport Systems For 5G Networks" will outline the role of photonics integration technologies in 5G networks.

During the "Optics in Cloud Computing" Market Focus session on Monday, Sept. 24, Young will present "Photonic Integration for Next Generation Optically Enabled Switching" which discusses approaches to optically enable next generation switches. Topics covered include supporting arguments for photonic integration, innovations in photonic integration, Luxtera's vision of the path to integrating optics with Ethernet switches, and technical and ecosystem challenges that need to be addressed.

ECOC is the largest and longest standing fiber-optic communications forum in Europe.

The latest progress in optical communication technologies will be reported in selected papers, keynotes, presentations and special symposia.

About Greg Young

Greg brings to Luxtera over 25 years of executive management, marketing, and engineering experience. His career has focused on communications equipment applications and the utilization of leading-edge technologies to drive broad based market transitions.

Greg joined Luxtera in late 2007 to lead the commercialization of the company's Silicon Photonics technology. He raised over $250M in venture and industry funding and successfully directed the company to commercialization of the world's first Silicon Photonics transceiver product. Today, Luxtera is widely known as the world leader in Silicon Photonics, and the undisputed market leader in 100G PSM4 optics. With the introduction of market leading products, he has scaled the business to be profitable and cash flow positive.

Prior to joining Luxtera, Greg was the Vice President and General Manager of the High Speed Ethernet Controller business unit at Broadcom. While there, he managed the growth of the business unit from concept to over $350M in revenue and the number one market share position as networks scaled from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.

Prior to joining Broadcom in 1999, Greg was with Intel where he held several engineering, marketing, and business leadership positions in the networking and video conferencing business units. His most notable accomplishment was leading the growth of the Ethernet Network Interface Controller semiconductor business from $50M to $200M+ in revenue and number one market share position in under 3 years as networks scaled from 10Mbps to 10/100Mbps.

About Luxtera

Luxtera, Inc. is the world leader in Silicon Photonics. It is the first company to overcome the complex technical obstacles involved with integrating high performance optics directly with silicon electronics on a mainstream CMOS chip, bringing direct "fiber to the chip" connectivity to market. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Luxtera is a fabless semiconductor company that was founded in 2001 by a team of industry-renowned researchers and technology managers drawn from the communications and semiconductor industries. www.luxtera.com