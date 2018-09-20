NetEnrich to Promote Platform-Driven Azure Services at Ignite Microsoft Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetEnrich , a provider of platform-driven Azure services, will be an exhibitor at Microsoft Ignite 2018, the annual customer-focused technology conference hosted by Microsoft. This year's event will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, September 24-28. NetEnrich will be in booth #444.



NetEnrich is a Microsoft Gold partner for Azure services with 100+ partners and 1,500+ clients in the US, Europe and Japan. Its offerings include guaranteed 24x7 performance and scalability of customer workloads in Azure and on-premises; an effective and secure data strategy in Azure; fixed-cost migrations to Azure; proactive and ongoing optimization of customers' Azure consumption as well as maintenance within a fixed monthly spend; modernization of workloads leveraging Azure Cloud Native Services; and enabled agility and collaboration in managing workloads in Azure by platform driven DevOps and TechOps services.

NetEnrich clients are experiencing results with its Azure services. Universal Hospital Services (UHS), one of the largest providers of clinical equipment services for healthcare facilities in the US, recently modernized its legacy data center infrastructure using NetEnrich's Azure services. The work helped UHS save on data center costs, improve application performance and reduce recovery time. Meanwhile, Fulton Street Software, an application provider for non-profit social service agencies, engaged NetEnrich to migrate its web application and data to Microsoft Azure. Backed by NetEnrich's assessment and migration services, they were able to save on compute and storage costs, increase deployment speed and achieve a scalable infrastructure.

To learn more about NetEnrich's platform-driven Azure services or to meet with executives from the company at Ignite, visit this website.

About NetEnrich

NetEnrich combines industrialized services and a proprietary automation platform to deliver IT infrastructure and operations management services from on-­premises to cloud. NetEnrich is also a Microsoft technology partner specializing in accelerating deployment, migration and management of application workloads on Azure. Our approach to IT operations reduces costs, mitigates risk, provides control and drives innovation. NetEnrich has five global delivery centers, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and is a Gartner 2015 Cool Vendor and featured in Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure 2016 and 2017. To learn more about NetEnrich, visit www.netenrich.com .