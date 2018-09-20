WABCO Presents Latest OnGuard Collision Mitigation Systems at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018; Collaboration with IVECO Confirms WABCO's Industry-Leadership for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium, and HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) ( www.wabco-auto.com ), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles today announced that it will present a range of the latest functionalities added to its industry-leading suite of OnGuard™ collision mitigation systems (CMS) at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 in Hannover, Germany.



At the same time, WABCO is also announcing that it has furthered its market leadership while innovating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology with IVECO, a major global original equipment manufacturer, based in Turin, Italy.

IVECO is collaborating with WABCO to enhance the safety, efficiency and market competitiveness of its Stralis and Eurocargo trucks having applied its most advanced OnGuardACTIVE™ and OnGuardMAX™ solutions, as well as a wide portfolio of additional WABCO safety technologies including ESCsmart™ electronic stability control (ESC) and braking systems. IVECO and WABCO are also partners of the ENSEMBLE innovation consortium, co-funded by the European Union, which will contribute to further multi-brand truck platooning in real-world environments.

WABCO is the global industry's original equipment manufacturer (OEM) independent leader for collision mitigation systems and ADAS, with more than 450,000 OnGuard safety systems sold world-wide. The scalable and modular architecture of OnGuard solutions offer a number of powerful differentiating benefits for OEMs. Featuring a new radar sensor which offers the commercial vehicle industry's longest radar detection range, as well as the widest near-range field of view, WABCO's OnGuardACTIVE can now provide up to full autonomous emergency braking on moving and stationery vehicles from a highway speed up to 80 km per hour – even in poor visibility conditions. WABCO's OnGuardMAX utilizes the radar sensor integrated with a new jointly developed Mobileye® camera powered by its industry-leading EyeQ®4 chip. This system further differentiates itself by enabling autonomous collision avoidance with pedestrians intruding in front of the vehicle at speeds up to 20km/h.

"Powerfully demonstrating WABCO‘s pioneering global ADAS leadership, we are delighted that IVECO has chosen to collaborate with us to support their leading truck brands," said Jorge Solis, WABCO President, Truck, Bus and Car OEM Division. "We look forward to bringing the power of our technology and our advanced systems engineering expertise to support IVECO in their mission to enable safer transportation systems."

WABCO's OnGuard technologies will be presented alongside other innovations that are helping to enable the industry's vision for autonomous mobility, at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018.

WABCO at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018

WABCO will showcase its industry-leading technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles worldwide at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018. This includes the latest technologies in braking, advanced driver assistance, fleet management solutions and aerodynamics.

Visit WABCO in Hall 16 at Booth B10

Deutsche Messe Exhibition Grounds, 30521 Hannover, Germany

Public Days: September 20 - 27, 2018, 9 AM – 6 PM CET

For more information about WABCO's participation at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, please visit

WABCO's Live Demonstrations at ‘New Mobility World'

WABCO will demonstrate daily its latest aerodynamics technologies for commercial vehicles, an advanced electronic security system, as well as its newest trailer cargo management solutions. Also on display during the demonstrations, WABCO will highlight its eTrailer prototype showcasing the future of trailer electrification. Visit "New Mobility World Live" in the outdoor exhibition area, north of Hall 26.

WABCO's Speaker at ‘New Mobility World' Forum

Forum Event: The New Era of Smart Data and Intelligent Telematics

Topic: Applying Intelligent Vehicle Technologies to Fight Cargo Crime

Speaker: Christiaan Verschueren, Vice President, Trailer Systems, WABCO

Date: September 27

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 AM CET

Location: Pavilion 11, Section D

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully "Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence" to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle's journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries.

